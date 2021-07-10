Amid all the rumours, Randhir Kapoor has confirmed the name of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's second son, which is short, sweet and adorable.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Rumours are rife that Kareena Kapoor Khan and hubby Saif Ali Khan have finally finalised the name of their second son. The reports claim that the power couple is calling him Jeh, but, later it was reported that it's his temporary name, and Safeena are still mulling on names. Now amid all the rumours, papa Kapoor has confirmed the name of little Pataudi, which is short, sweet and adorable.

As per a report in ETimes, Bebo's father, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor confirmed the rumours and said, "Yes, Kareena and Saif's younger son has been named Jeh". When asked about when was the name finalised, to this, he replied, "We finalised it about a week ago."

Well, it's quite a treat to Kareena and Saif's fans because if Randhir Kapoor has confirmed then, it must be true. However, if you are wondering what does it mean, then scroll down below to know about this beautiful name.

What does Jeh mean?

In Latin, Jeh means Blue Crested Bird, while in Parsi, it means To come, to bring.

While the name has been revealed, however, we are sure that fans must be waiting for Kareena and Saif to react on the same and reveal the complete pic of little Pataudi.

Meanwhile, unlike Taimur Ali Khan, this time couple took time before announcing the name or revealing the pic of the second son. Upon Taimur, Saif and Kareena received heavy backlash for the choice of name. Netizens believed that the baby was named after the Turkish invader, however, later couple debunked the rumours and revealed that in the Persian language Taimur means Iron.

Not just by netizens, Kareena once revealed during an interview that she was shamed by a famous personality regarding the name of her son Taimur. She said, "On the pretext of visiting me and the baby, came up to me and in the conversation of actually saying congratulations, said that ‘what’s with you? Why would you name your son Taimur?’ And I was like, It hadn’t even been eight hours since I’d delivered. And I literally started crying. That person was asked to leave. My journey with that started than where I just made up my mind and I said this is my boy, my son. I don’t care what happens. As long as he is happy, and he is healthy and we’re happy. I’m just gonna go home and go away with this. I don’t want to know anything else, what is trolling, what is happening."

