Confirmed! Qala Star Triptii Dimri To Work With Ranbir Kapoor In 'Animal'

TRIPTII Dimri is all set for her upcoming OTT release 'Qala', which will release on Netflix. The actress has paved her way into Bollywood with her stellar performances in movies including Bulbbul and Laila Majnu. Now, she will soon start shooting for her next 'Animal', along with Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Triptii revealed that she is excited to start shooting for the film.

“I haven't started shooting yet. I'm going to be shooting soon for the film. I’m very very excited. I have always been a fan of Ranbir Kapoor and his work. I feel he is a brilliant actor and yeah I look at it as an opportunity to learn. I think there'll be so much for me to learn from an actor like him," she told Pinkvilla.

Triptii also Ranbir Kapoor's acting range and how he is a completely different person in a different film.

“You watch all his films- he is different in every film. You watch Rocket Singh, he looks like a different person. You watch Barfi, he's a completely different person and I honestly want to do that in life. I want to be different in each film,” she said.

Talking about Qala, Triptii will essay the titular role in the film. Qala also stars Swastika Mukherjee and Babil Khan in the lead role.

Babil revealed that he was under pressure at the time he was shooting for the film. “Two years ago, when we were shooting, that time also the pressure was there. It would overwhelm me, it would scare me but now it motivates me to do better and work. The definition of pressure has changed now,” he said.

Qala is Triptii's second collaboration with Netflix and Clean Slate Film Production. She was last seen in Bulbbul, which is streaming on Netflix.