Paresh Rawal will next be seen in Priyadarshan's Hungama 2 which will be released on July 23. Here's what he has to say about the third franchise of his hit comedy 'Hera Pheri'.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Paresh Rawal is one of the best actors in Hindi cinema. His vast variety of comedy characters in films like Hungama, Hulchul, Chup Chup Ke, Hera Pheri and many more have gained the veteran actor immense popularity amongst the masses.

And now since he is coming back with Priyadarshan's Hungama 2, we can't help but reminisce about the cult Hera Pheri and guess what? The third franchise of the film, Hera Pher 3 is in making. Yes, recently, in an interview to Indianexpress.com, Paresh Rawal said, “They are trying to work it out. Hopefully, by the end of this year, you will get good news.”

Well, now that's some news.

The actor was last seen essaying the role of a coach in the recently released 'Toofan' starring Farhan Akhtar. Meanwhile, his upcoming film Hungama 2 is on the verge of its release and will premiere on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on July 23.

For the unversed, Hungama 2 is the sequel of the 2003 film Hungama directed by Priyadarshan. Just like the prequel, Hungama 2 is also a mutli-starrer that has Shilpa Shetty, Rajpal Yadav, Meezaan Jaafrey, Pranita Subash in the key roles.

Talking about Meezan Jaafrey who is actor Javed Jaafrey's son and late actor Jagdip's grandson, Presh Rawal said, “He is extremely confident and so well-groomed. One thing I will say, he has arrived."

Meanwhile, talking about remakes of the films, Paresh Rawal said,

“Some films can be revamped or recreated. However, films like Guide, Ganga Jamuna or Mughal-E-Azam and even Sholay should never be remade or recreated. People should not corrupt these films as they are classics. That’s it. You can learn from them but don’t try to repair them because there is nothing to be repaired. There is nothing broken in these films to repair. These are perfect films."

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal