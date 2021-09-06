Both Kim Sharma and Leander Paes took to their official social media handles to share a picture where the duo are posing together for the camera. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Kim Sharma and tennis player Leander Paes have been in news for their rumoured relationship which now has officially been confirmed. Yes, the duo who made headlines with their Goa vacation clicks have posted yet another photo on their social media accounts which pretty much clears the air about their bond.

Kim and Leander took to their respective Instagram handles to drop a pic where the two are seen striking a romantic pose for the camera. Paes, dressed in a blue T-shirt is looking at Kim, while, the actress is seen clad in a cute white dress. Captioning the pic Leander wrote, "Magic", on the other hand Kim shared a couple of emojis along with the photo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leander Paes OLY (@leanderpaes)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kimi Sharma (@kimsharmaofficial)

Aren't they looking cute?

Last month, Kim Sharma shared even penned down a note about love on her Insta story which Leander Paes re-shared on his handle. The post read as:

“Love will not save you. But it will hold your hand while you save yourself. And in a world that sometimes seems devoid of goodness, in a world that sometimes feels too heavy to bear, I think that is all we are really searching for. Someone by our side. Someone who grounds us. Someone who will quickly hug us for twenty minutes straight while we figure it all out. I think that is all anyone really needs. Someone who sees them. Someone who stays (sic)."

Well, so guys, what are your thoughts on their romantic posts? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal