The horror-comedy Phone Bhoot's producer Ritesh Sidhwani shared an update about the release of the film. He revealed that the film will be hitting the theatres next year. Scroll down to read more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After the success of films like 'Stree', horror-comedy is one of the genres which are the new favourite of Bollywood. Now, post the announcement of multi-starrer Bhoot Police, Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturved's Phone Bhoot is all set to entertain the audience.

Yes, the film is one of the much-awaited films with an ensemble cast and fun storyline. The film is based on the three ghostbusters played by the trio of Katrina, Siddhant and Ishaan. Be it the posters, or even the title of the film has gotten fans so excited for it that everyone is now waiting for its release.

Recently, filmmaker Ritesh Sidhwani who is the producer of Phone Bhoot broke his silence on the release date of the film and finally revealed that the movie will hit the big screens next year. Yes, directed by Gurmmeet Singh the film will premiere in 2022 in theatres near by.

In a conversation with Bollywoodlife.com, Ritesh Sidhwani said, “Phone Bhoot is just finishing filming and it should be ready for release next year. This is where we are with the project.”

Talking about the film, Ishaan Khatter had said told IANS, “As an audience, I love the horror-comedy genre because the plot gets twisted every now and then, which makes the film an interesting watch. If I look at it from a performer's point of view, so many shades of emotion are rolled into one character.”

In February, sharing a post about the film, Siddhant Chaturvedi had shared a series of pictures featuring himself with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. The actor captioned his post saying, "The #PhoneBhoot Gang! Vibe hai! 👻 @katrinakaif @ishaankhatter @ritesh_sid @phonebhoot @excelmovies."

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal