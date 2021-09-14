The film 'Visfot' starring Fardeen Khan and Riteish Deshmukh will be directed by Sanjay Gupta. The filmmaker has confirmed the news. Scroll down to know more in detail

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Fardeen Khan who has been away from the limelight for a while, is now planning to return to the silver screen. Yes, the actor will now be featuring in director Sanjay Gupta's upcoming film Visfot alongside Riteish Deshmukh.

Confirming the news, Gupta told IANS, "I am really happy that Fardeen and Riteish are teaming up for this extremely special project. My team and I put in every bit of our blood, sweat and tears to make each of our projects count. This film has been in the works for a while and I'm proud to say that Visfot will roll by the end of the month. We're geared up for this."

Fardeen and Riteish will be seen on opposite sides of the fence in the movie. However, this is not the first time the duo will be seen together onscreen, the two have shared screenspace in Sajid Khan's Heyy Babyy starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.

Talking about Fardeen Khan, the actor was last seen in 'Dulha Mil Gaya', which was released in 2010. Ever since he has been away from limelight for many years.

Amidst the time he was not doing any films, the actor was in news for his sudden weight gain and drew a lot of flak. However, Fardeen got back to shape and is now ready to venture into films after 11 long years.

Meanwhile talking about 'Visfot', the film is an official remake of the Venezuelan 2012 film, 'Rock, Paper, Scissors', selected as the country's entry for the Best Foreign Language Oscar at the 85th Academy Awards.

The thriller, to be shot in Mumbai in the next couple of weeks, thrives on the collision between the city's stark contrasts - the chawls of Dongri and the highrises.

With IANS inputs.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal