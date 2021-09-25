New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally, after a long wait of over a year, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif-starrer Sooryavanshi will dazzle the silver screens this Diwali. This merry news was confirmed by ace director Rohit Shetty on his social media handle, wherein he informed his followers that theatres are reopening from October 22, 2021, and with this, they can now release the film in theatres.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a post wherein he can be seen posing with Maharahstra's CM Uddhav Thackeray and wrote, "Thanks to our Honourable Chief Minister, Shri Uddhav Thackeray, theatres in Maharashtra to reopen from 22nd October. And FINALLY!!! we can say, This DIWALI…AA RAHI HAI POLICE" Interestingly, both are twinning in navy blue colour shirt paired with beige coloured pants.

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)

As soon as he dropped the post, fans bombarded his comment section and dropped heart and fire emojis in excitement.

Rohit Shetty's cop-universe also stars Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in a cameo role. Initially, the film was scheduled to release in March 2020, but due to the COVID-19 outbreak, makers postponed the release to January and March. With the arrival of the second wave, makers had to reschedule the release date. After getting postponed several times, now we can say Arahi Hai Police!

Talking about the film, Akshay Kumar will essay the role of DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, the chief of the Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad. At the end of the film, he will join forces with Inspector Sangram Bhalerao (Ranveer) and DCP Bajirao Singham (Ajay) to stop a terrorist group planning to attack Mumbai.

The film is produced by Reliance Entertainment, Rohit Shetty Picturez, Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films. The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Javed Jaffrey, Nikitin Dheer, Gulshan Grover and Sikander Kher in pivotal roles.

