New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Confession has always been a tough task, whether it's about confessing your feelings or about the misdeed you did in the past. So, this is why Confession Day is held every year on February 19 under the Anti-Valentine week. This day encourages people to open the heart out to that someone special. This day is not just limited to love confession, one can also surprise their loved ones by confessing their long-kept secrets.

One such surprising confession was made by Virat Kohli, in an interview with American television sports reporter Graham Bensinger. Yes, you read it right, Indian skipper rarely opens about his personal life. However, while getting chatty, he confessed one of the embarrassing moments when he first met Anushka on the sets of their first commercial advertisement.

“The first time I met her I cracked a joke immediately. I was very nervous and that’s why I cracked a joke because I didn’t know what to do. I was standing on sets and was being all nervous and jittery. She came in and I cracked a joke and thought I was being funny. I said something which wasn’t probably the right thing to say because she is tall and was wearing heels. She was being told that I am not that tall, I am not 6 feet plus or something... so you must not wear massive heels or anything. So she walked in with heels and was looking taller than me and I was like didn’t you get a higher pair of heels. Then she was like ‘excuse me’ and then I was like ‘no, I am just joking’. My joke became quite a weird moment for myself. I was such a fool, to be honest. She was so confident, she is on sets regularly.”

For unversed, the couple had a hush-hush wedding in Italy in 2017 and in 2021 they welcomed their firstborn, daughter Vamika in January.

