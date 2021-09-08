A Delhi-based advocate has filed a legal complaint against CarryMinati aka Ajey Nagar who is a YouTube content creator from Faridabad. Scroll down to know the details.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: YouTube content creator Ajey Nagar who is popularly known as CarryMinati has landed himself into legal trouble again. Yes, the social media influencer who is known for his reaction videos online has been accused of posting objectionable content against women.

A Delhi-based advocate named Gaurav Gulati, has filed a case against Carry and has accused him of making derogatory remarks against women in his roast videos. A criminal complaint has been registered under sections 354, 509, 293, and 3/6/7 for “making sexually coloured remarks against women, publishing objectionable content on his Youtube, roasting and representing women in an indecent manner and publishing obscene language and gestures regarding women” on his channel.

Tweeting about the same Gaurav took to his social media handle and wrote, "#carryminati Today I have filed Criminal #Complaint against CARRYMINATI YOUTUBER(AJEY NAGAR)U/s 354A/509/293/IPC,SEC.3/6/7 OF INDECENT REPRESENTATION OF WOMEN ACT,1986 AND SEC.67 OF IT ACT,2008 at DCP(North Delhi)for making outrageous remarks about #women on his Channel."

Take a look at the tweet shared by Gaurav here

This is not the first time that the Youtuber has courted controversy. Previously, he shared a roast video titled “YouTube Vs TikTok – The End” caused controversy on YouTube India back in 2020. Many don’t know that he was named the ‘Next Generation Leader’ by TIME Magazine back in 2019.

CarryMinati once spoke about the experience during a conversation with Outlook India. He said, “At first, I didn’t know how massive it was but after the feature, I realised the honour. It motivated me to invest greater efforts into what I was doing and it felt incredible to be internally celebrated for expertise that was still in its’ nascent stages in India.”

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal