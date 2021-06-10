The complaint against Khesari Lal Yadav has been filed by the head of Sanatan Seva Foundation, Shri Surjeet Singh, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Read on to know more about the whole incident.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bhojpuri singers and actors have often been under the radar for allegedly producing controversial content. A lot of times big names from the Bhojpuri cinema have been called out for the same. And the recent one to get stuck in a similar kind of case is famous celeb Khesari Lal Yadav.

Yes, a complaint has been filed against the actor and singer for allegedly producing vulgar songs and content. Yadav has been charged with a criminal case under section 292, 294, and 354 of the Indian Penal Code. The case was registered against him in Mumbai by Sanatan Seva Foundation's head Shri Surjeet Singh

While filing the complaint, Surjeet Singh mentioned that Khesari Lal Yadav's recently released song 'Chachi Ke Bachi Sawanpanva Mein Aati Hein' is disrespectful towards women.

That's not all, Surjeet Singh even shared a few screenshot as evidence against the ex Bigg Boss 13 contestant.

Meanwhile, talking about Khesari Lal Yadav, this is not the first time he has been in controversy, earlier also, a case has been filed against him for alleged misbehaviour and reportedly threatening director Rajkumar Pandey in March. He was even accused of abusing the director.

On the work front, apart from his Bhojpuri films and music videos, Khesari Lal Yadav has been a part of reality show Bigg Boss 13 where he was there for quite a few days before getting evicted. On being asked about his early elimination, Khesari said that he did not have a very good experience in the show. In an interview with Times Of India, Khesari Lal Yadav even went on to say that he disliked the show's format.

Coming back to the recent complaint filed against the Bhojpuri star, what are your thoughts on the same? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal