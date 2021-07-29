The complaint has been registered against the short film directed by Anurag Kashyap in Netflix's anthology 'Ghost Stories'. Scroll down to read more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Anurag Kashyap is one director who has probably faces a maximum number of controversies regarding his films. This time too, the director seems to be swimming in the pool of troubles regarding his short film in Netflix anthology Ghost Stories.

Yes, the film was released in 2020 and recently, a complaint has been filed against one of the short films which was Anurag's story. As per a leading daily, Mid-Day, the complaint was registered for a scene in the film where Sobhita Dhulipala, who plays Neha, is seen eating a foetus after going through a miscarriage.

The complaint says, “The scene is not required for the story, and if the creators wished to add such a scene, there should have been a trigger warning for women who have gone through the trauma of miscarriages.”

After receiving the complaint, Netflix India spokesperson said, "As this was a partner-managed production [RSVP Movies and Flying Unicorn Entertainment], we reached out to the production company to share the complaint.”

Reacting to the same director Anurag Kashyap took to his official Instagram handle to share a story and wrote, "So it has started... A complaint came to Netflix on Ghost Stories. This is the end." However, the filmmaker soon took it down for unknown reasons and the story is not visible anymore.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Ghost Stories, is an anthology film. As the name suggests, it is an amalgamation of 4 short horror films directed by filmmakers like Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, Anurag Kashyap and Karan Johar. The film was released last year in December.

On the other hand, talking about the controversy, this is not the first time Netflix or an OTT film is under such a trouble. Earlier also films like Sacred Games, A Suitable Boy and Amazon Prime's Tandav have face somewhat similar issues upon their release.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal