'Comparing Me To A Kid':Neetu Kapoor Reacts To 'Wild' Fashion Battle With Disha Patani

Neetu Kapoor slammed the Instagram page 'Diet Sabya' as the handle posted an online poll between Neetu Kapoor with Disha Patani. Criticizing the fashion poll between her and Disha Patani, the actress wrote, "You guys are wild comparing me to a kid." The caption on her shared Instagram story also had a grimacing face and a monkey covering its eyes emojis.

The original online poll from the Instagram account Diet Sabya compared different outfits of celebrities which included Disha Patani with Neetu Kapoor, Hritik Roshan with Farhan Akhtar, Rohit Saraf with Aryan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan with Sonam Kapoor, and several others.

However, Neetu Kapoor specifically pointed out the 'wild' comparison with Disha Patani, who is 30 years old, whereas Neetu turned 64 in July. Comparing the two actors, Disha Patani was seen in a black two-piece, whereas Neetu Kapoor was seen wearing a pink traditional salwar and kameez with a pink draped dupatta.

The Instagram account also mentioned both the actors' stylists, as Disha Patani's black two-piece was styled by Aastha Sharma, on the other hand, Neetu Kapoor's pink Indian outfit was styled by Mohit Rai.

Soon after the story took a negative storm, and Neetu Kapoor took the situation on her Instagram account, Diet Sabya shared another online poll featuring Neetu Kapoor with Neena Gupta. The actress was seen wearing a white sari with a black blouse, whereas Neetu Kapoor's outfit remained the same. The veteran actor has not yet made any comments regarding the second story.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neetu Kapoor made her big screen comeback after nine years gap with the multi-starrer family film 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor.

She took up the role after the death of her husband, actor Rishi Kapoor, in March 2020, when filmmaker Karan Johar, a close associate of the Kapoor family, and Neetu Kapoor's son Ranbir Kapoor had to convince the actress to take up the role.