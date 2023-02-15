'Commitment Is Sexy': Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Get Tattoos On Valentine's Day

Hollywood couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are incredibly happy together as they both cherish the second chance life has given to them. The couple recently celebrated Valentine's Day as the duo got matching tattoos inked on their respective body parts, pictures of which they shared on social media.

While Affleck's new tattoo is two arrows crossing one another with the couple's initials, JLO's new ink is an infinity sign with "Jennifer" and "Ben" inscribed in cursive. Sharing the post, Jlo wrote in the caption, "Commitment Happy Valentine's Day my love (Look for more deets on VDay coming to #OnTheJLo soon...)."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

JLo also shared some throwback pictures featuring herself and Ben Affleck enjoying a vacation. Fans were quick to react, as evident from the comments section. An Instagram user commented, "That first photo of Ben in this is by @micaiahcarter," another one wrote, "YOUR HEART IS SO WARMLY WRAPPED IN LOVE. WRAPPED IN TEFLON AND PROTECTED LIKE NONE OTHER. BEN LOVES YOU SO PURELY✨YOU BOTH EARNED EACH OTHER. YOUR UNION IS SOLID. YOU BRING OUT THE ABSOLUTE BEST IN EACH OTHER. MY HEART GLISTENS IN JOY KNOWING YOU ARE GOOOOOOOOOOOD," while others dropped hearts.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindled their romance in 2021 after they were spotted holding hands while on vacation in Montana. Later, they revealed via social media that they tied the knot in Las Vegas in July 2022, which took the fans by surprise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

She wrote in the newsletter, "So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben's closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives."