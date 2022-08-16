'Coming Soon': Gurmeet-Debina Announce 2nd Pregnancy Months After Welcoming First Child

The beautiful couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee on Tuesday announced their second pregnancy, four months after welcoming their first daughter.

Taking to Instagram, Debina shared an adorable family picture along with husband Gurmeet and daughter Lianna. Gurmeet, in the picture, can be seen hugging his wife and daughter while Debina posed with the sonography film in her hands. The actress wrote, "Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that...this is one such blessing..coming soon to complete us." The post also has many hashtags including hashtags 'baby number 2' and 'mommie again'.

Meanwhile, the fans and friends of the duo flooded the comment section with beautiful comments. "Wohooo," actor Mahhi Vij commented. "Wow.. congratulations," actor Yuvika Chaudhary wrote. "Wat fun! Congratulations," actor Anita Hassanandani extended her greetings to the couple.

The beautiful who starred together in the show Ramayan as Ram and Sita tied the knot in February 2011. They also welcomed their first girl child in April, this year and announced that they are blessed with Lianna.

On Instagram, they had posted the clip and wrote, "With utmost gratitude, we welcome our "BABY GIRL" into this world. 3.4.2022. Thank you for all your love and blessings. Love & Gratitude, Gurmeet & Debina......#gurbina #gurmeetchoudhary #debinabonnerjee #love #goodnews."

On August 15, 2022, Lianna's rice-eating ceremony was held. The actress shared some glimpses of the ceremony and wrote, "So today was Lianna ‘s rice ceremony … ( in Bengali #mukhebhaat ) she dressed up as a little princess and sat on her maternal uncle’s lap ( my brother, her mama) and tasted her first food (solid). A tradition that is followed in our culture for little babies as a stepping stone for growing up.. we love you my darling @lianna_choudhary … we are there to not only to protect you but help you understand traditions and culture where required. GOD BLESS YOU MY LITTLE ONE.. a peek into our ceremony for our Insta fam .. keep her in your blessings."

The couple also posed with the National Flag on the occasion of 76th Independence Day. In the picture, all three of them including Gurmeet, Debina, and Lianna can be seen dressed up in all white clothes. Debina also carried a beautiful tricolour dupatta along with her white kurta.