'Coming Soon': Alia Bhatt Announces Pregnancy With Adorable Insta Post | See Here

Alia Bhatt converted the boring Monday morning into an exciting one for all her fans when she revealed that she is expecting a child with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. The news comes as a huge surprise for all Alia and Ranbir fans and now the congratulatory messages are pouring in for the couple. The happy pregnancy news came just over two months after the couple got married in a hush-hush wedding ceremony. Alia and Ranbir tied the knot on April 14, at their Bandra home. The ceremony was a private affair and included only close family members and friends.

Taking to Instagram, Alia Shared an adorable picture, where both Alia and Ranbir can be seen in a hospital as the actress got her ultrasound done.

Sharing the picture, Alia wrote, 'Our baby ….. coming soon' and dropped infinite and heart emojis.

Take a look at the post here:

As soon as the actress shared the post, congratulatory messages in the comment section started pouring in.

Now, fans have correlated Ranbir's statement as the Bollywood actor dropped some hints of the good news during the recent promotional event of his upcoming film 'Shamshera'. The actor said that there is a lot to do right now, he said that he has to make a family and earlier he was working for himself. However, now it is about his family.

"Abhi mujhe bahot kaam karna hai, family banani hai, unke liye kaam karna hai. Pehle mai khudke liye kaam kar raha tha," the actor said.

Recently, during the promotional event of 'Shamshera' Ranbir spilled the beans that Alia Bhatt is his 'Daal Chawal with Tadka'. The actor referred to one of the famous dialogues from the film 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'.

“I used to say, in my movies, that ‘Shaadi is daal chawal for 50 saal till you die. Life mein thoda bahut tangdi kabab, kheema pao, hakka noodle hona chahiye.’ But boss, zindagi ke tajurbe ke baad, daal chawal hi best hai. Mere life mein jo Alia hai, wo daal chawal with tadka hai, achaar hai, kaanda hai, sab kuch hai. So I couldn’t have asked for a better partner in my life," said the actor.

Meanwhile, on Ranbir's work front, the actor will be seen in Shamshera alongside Sanjay Dutt. Ranbir will also make his appearance in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra alongside Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjun. The movie is set to hit the big screens on September 9, 2022. Also, Ranbir will feature in Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna.

Alia, on the other hand, was last seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress is currently shooting for her Hollywood debut 'Heart Of Stone'. Apart from that, the actress will also be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh.