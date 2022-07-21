Comic Con 2022: From Marvel, DC, To House Of Dragon's Panel; Here's Full Schedule Of San Diego Comic Con

Comic-Con 2022 is all set to start on July 22 in San Diego. The coveted event is back on an even larger scale post-pandemic and will end on July 24. Attendees are all set and excited to participate in their favourite comic books con. This year, the hype is even more, as the two major studios, Marvel and DC, will be presenting at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con.

Apart from, MCU and DC, House of the Dragon, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Marvel, Warner Bros., and much, much more are all about to be shown off at the pop culture event. Here, take a look at all the events, stars and seminars of the 4-day event.

Panels on July 21, Day 1 of the event:

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – 12:00pm – 13:00pm PT (8pm – 9pm BST) Hall H

Masters of the Universe: 40 Years – 3pm – 4pm PT (11pm – 12am BST) Hall H

Inside Severance – 3:30pm – 4:30pm (11:30pm – 12:30am BST) Ballroom 20

Panels on July 22, Day 2 of the Comic Con:

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – 10:30 am – 12 pm (6:30 pm – 8 pm BST) Hall H.

Marvel Studios (animation) – 11:45 am – 1:15 pm (7:45 pm – 9:15 pm BST) Ballroom 20.

Shatner on Shatner – 4.30pm – 5.30pm (12:30am – 1:30am BST) Hall H

Andy Serkis, Scout Comics, and Thunder Present 2022 Comic Slate – 5pm – 6pm PT (1am – 2am BST) Room 32AB

Panels on July 23, Day 3 of the Event:

Warner Bros Theatrical 10.15am – 11.15am PT (6pm – 7:15pm BST) Hall H

The Simpsons 11.30am – 12.15pm PT (7:30pm – 8:15pm BST) Ballroom 20

House of the Dragon 11.30am – 12.30pm (7:30pm – 8:30pm BST) Hall H

Star Trek Universe 12.45pm – 2.15pm (8:45pm – 10:15pm) Hall H

The Sandman Special Video Presentation and Q&A 2.30pm – 3.30pm PT (10:30pm – 11:30pm BST) Hall H

Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire 2pm – 2.45pm (10pm – 10:45pm BST) Ballroom 20

The Players of Mythic Quest 4pm – 4.45pm PT (12am – 12:45am BST) Ballroom 20

Marvel Studios 5pm – 6pm PT (1am – 2am BST) Hall H

Back with a Vengeance: Chucky 6.45pm – 7.45pm PT (2:45am – 3:45am BST) Indigo Ballroom

Panel on July 24, Day 4 of the event: