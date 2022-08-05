Comedy Nights Fame Upasana Singh Sues Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu, Claims Damages Of Rs 1 Crore

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu has been grabbing the headlines after landing in legal trouble as Comedy Nights With Kapil fame actress Upasana Singh has filed a civil suit against her. Upasana Singh on Thursday moved to the court for 'breach of contract'. Upasana claimed that Harnaaz did not respond to her messages or emails as she was supposed to promote her Punjabi movie ‘Bai Ji Kuttange’. Upsana, who is the producer of the film, filed a civil suit against Harnaaz in the Chandigarh district court.

While talking to the media outside the court, Upasana said that Harnaaz was supposed to give 25 days for the promotion of the movie and tried contacting her, but Harnaaz did not reply. “She was a beginner for us but she then became Miss Universe. As per the contract, Harnaaz was supposed to give 25 days for the promotion of the movie. All actors and actresses are supposed to promote movies. Even big stars follow this. We have all this in our contract. I sent multiple messages to Harnaaz asking her for dates. We were supposed to release the film on May 27. She did not reply to any of our emails, message, or phone call. Now the film is releasing on August 19. We have been trying to contact Harnaaz. I told her to give me 5 days instead of 25 for the film’s promotion. But she refused for the same," Upasana Singh said.

She further added, “I gave her a chance when she wasn’t the Miss Universe but a struggler. I had put all my hard-earned money into this film. This is not a small movie."

When Harnaaz won the Miss Universe title, Upasana revealed that Harnaaz stayed with her for a few days when her training started after Miss India. "Harnaaz called me after winning the crown and shouted that she fulfilled her promise. I could feel her happiness on the phone. I got really emotional talking to Harnaaz and couldn’t stop crying. It was as if my child had done something. Whenever Harnaaz comes to Mumbai, she stays with me. When her training started after Miss India, she stayed with us for 5 days,” Upasana said.