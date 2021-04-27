Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale were dating for a long time and they recently opened up about their relationship on social media. The couple tied the knot in Jalandhar. See Photos:

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: If one had to make a list of the surreal things in the world, the list would be incomplete without adding, when two people who are madly in love get married to each other. Well, this dream has come true for The Kapil Sharma Show stars Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale. The comedians tied the nuptial knot on April 26 in Jalandhar, and the pictures and video that are doing rounds on the internet is proof that their wedding was a sight to behold.

Recently, a picture is doing rounds on the internet in which the couple was seen having their meal and were dressed in their wedding trousseau. Talking about their wedding attire, Sugandha was donning a beige coloured lehenga and paired it with ivory emerald green jewellery. On the other hand, Sanket was looking amazing in sky blue kurta which he paired with a beige colour turban.

In another picture, they were seen posing with the hotel staff. Sugandha was carrying a red kurta and was looking gorgeous in it. On the other hand, Sanket Bhosale was looking amazing in a black T-shirt which he paired with a white shirt and blue jeans. He also styled it up with red shoes and black shades and was looking dapper in them.

A video also went viral in which Sugandha and Saket were seen posing for the media and they were looking adorable together.

Earlier, Sugandha also shared a few pictures from her engagement on Instagram. In the pictures, Sugandha and Sanket were laughing their heart out and they both were twinning in yellow attire.

Sugandha and Sanket were dating for a long time and they recently opened up about their relationship on social media. Sugandha shared a post and wrote, "Forever." She also added a ring emoji along with it.

