Comedian Raju Srivastava On Ventilator After Cardiac Arrest, Condition Stable

Popular comedian Raju Srivastava suffered a major cardiac arrest after which he was rushed to Delhi's AIIMS for treatment. Now, as per fresh updates, the comedian is on the ventilator and is responding to clinical treatment, news agency ANI reported.

"Comedian Raju Srivastava is on the ventilator at AIIMS Delhi, he is responding to clinical treatment: Sources. He was admitted here yesterday after he experienced chest pain and collapsed while working out at the gym. He underwent angioplasty later," news agency ANI tweeted.

On August 10, during the workout session, Raju suffered a heart attack. The comedian was running on the treadmill when he experienced chest pain and collapsed. As per reports, the comedian was given Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) two times before he was taken to the hospital.

After getting admitted to the hospital, the angiography of the comedian showed a 100 per cent blockage in a major vessel which caused the heart attack. His condition still remains critical and is being treated.

The news of Raju's cardiac arrest was confirmed by his brother Ashish Srivastava.

"Kanpur-based comedian, Raju Srivastava, Chairman of Uttar Pradesh Film Board, had a heart attack while going to the gym. He was staying in Delhi to meet some of the big leaders of the state. He went to the gym in the morning and then went to another gym that day," he said

"During the same time, he got a heart attack. He has been admitted to AIIMS. But he is back under control. After 5 minutes, the doctors allowed the relatives to meet his grandfather. Only after meeting him, they will be able to give the rest of the information," he added.

Raju Srivastava is a big name in the entertainment industry. He has been a comedian for a long time in the industry. He appeared in shows like The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Comedy Circus, The Kapil Sharma Show, Shaktimaan and others.

Apart from the small screen, the comedian also appeared in Bollywood films like Maine Pyaar Kiya, Tezaab, Baazigar and more. He recently appeared in India's Laughter Champion as a special guest.