Comedian Parag Kansara of ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’ Fame Dies Of Heart Attack

Comedian Parag Kansara, who rose to fame after his stint in the ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’ passed away after suffering a heart attack. Parag Kansara reportedly suffered from cardiac arrest on Wednesday.

The news was confirmed by his close friend Sunil Pal via his social media account. Taking to his Instagram, Sunil shared the news with a video and wrote, “My Friend #Laughter artist #ParagKansara is no more Rip.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunil Pal Comedian (@sunilpalcomedian)

While speaking in Hindi, Sunil talked about the shocking news. “Hello friends, another shocking and bad news has come out from the world of comedy... Parag Kansara ji, our Laughter Challenge co-contestant, the sixth companion, is no more in this world.” “"Yes, Parag Kansara who used to do reverse-thinking comedy, used to think about everything in reverse, share with us and tickle our funny bones, he's no more,” he added.

Sunil also mentioned the demise of ace comedian Raju Srivastav, who passed away last month following a cardiac arrest. “What is this? Has the comic world caught the evil eye? I don't know why the people who make everyone laugh and their families are going through this... One by one, the pillars of comedy are moving away from us,” Sunil added.

Several users took to the comments section to write a condolence message for the late comedian. One user wrote, “Vryyy saddd... RIP Parag bhai... met him last at Raju Bhai' Condolance Meeting.” Another wrote, “RIP.”

On September 21, comedian Raju Srivastav passed away in New Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences, after being admitted for 41 days. He was 58.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted about the sudden demise and wrote, “He leaves us too soon but he will continue to live in the hearts of countless people thanks to his rich work over the years. His demise is saddening. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”