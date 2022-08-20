Comedian Munawar Faruqui’s Bengaluru Show Cancelled For Second Time

Famous stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's show which was supposed to take place on Saturday (August 20) in Bengaluru was cancelled by the city police. As per the police, the organisers of the show did not take permission before organising the event, news agency PTI reported. This marks the second time when Faruqui's show has been called off in Bengaluru. The first time was in November 2021, when the comedian's show was cancelled.

As per the PTI, the comedian show 'Dongri To noweher' was denied permission by the police in Bengaluru. The show was supposed to take place at the MNR Convention Hall in JP Nagar.

The PTI report further said that a complaint had been filed by a right-wing and pro-Hindutva organisation, Jai Shri Ram against Faruqui with Bengaluru's top cop Pratap Reddy alleging that the comedian made derogatory remarks against deities Lord Ram and Goddess Sita, due to which the sentiments of Hindu community were hurt.

The news comes amid the tight security being deployed in Hyderabad where Faruqui is going to perform. A day earlier, some of the BJP leaders along with the MLA threatened to vandalise the venue and attack Faruqui if his performance took place. However, later, the BJP leaders including the MLA were taken into preventive custody by the police.

Earlier this year, Munawar was sent behind the bars after a show at the Munro café in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

Faruqui's various shows in different cities had been cancelled as the comedian was accused of hurting religious sentiments in his comedy shows. Due to the threat received by the right-wing people, 12 of Faruqui's shows had to be cancelled within a span of two months.

Meanwhile, amidst tight security in Hyderabad, people who had brought tickets for the show were ushered into the venue at Shilpakala in Hitech City under the Madhapur police station limits. People were being told not to bring their phones and wallets inside the venue.

(With agency inputs)