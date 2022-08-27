Comedian Munawar Faruqui Denied Permission By Police To Perform In Delhi

Comedian Munawar Faruqui has been denied permission to perform his August 28 scheduled show in the national capital by the Delhi Police. The local central district police wrote a report stating that "the show will affect communal harmony in the area" and the licensing unit of the Delhi Police denied the comedian permission to perform.

According to the news agency ANI, the Joint Commissioner of Police, Licensing, OP Mishra said that the permission for the show has been denied. On August 25, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) wrote to the Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora to cancel Faruqui's show. The VHP, in the letter, alleged that "Communal tension arose in Bhagyanagar because of Munawar's jokes on Hindu Gods." Moreover, the letter further mentioned that if the show is not cancelled members of the VHP and Bajrang Dal will hold protests.

On August 20, Munawar Faruqui hosted a standup comedy show in Hyderabad amidst tight security. The Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar had given a call to boycott the show alleging that Faruqui mocked Hindu Gods.

Meanwhile, the state police arrested the suspended Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh earlier this week for his remarks on the Prophet in a video posted on social media. According to Singh, his video was in response to the show held in Hyderabad by Faruqui.

In Telangana, protests erupted following Singh's alleged remarks on the Prophet. On Tuesday, Singh was arrested and released following court orders. He was arrested for the second time on August 25.

Earlier, Munawar Faruqui's show was cancelled in Bengaluru by the city police for the second time, who said organisers had not taken prior permission to hold the event. His various shows in different cities had been cancelled as he was accused of hurting religious sentiments in his shows.

In May 2022, Faruqui participated in the reality show 'Lock-Upp' and emerged as a winner. The show was hosted by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut.