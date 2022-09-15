Comedian Munawar Faruqui And Girlfriend Nazila Unfollow Each Other On Instagram, Spark Breakup Rumours

Comedian Munawar Faruqui always manages to grab headlines whether it is due to professional reasons or personal. Ever since Faruqui appeared in the reality show 'Lock Upp', the comedian has been vocal about his personal life and relationships. After winning the show, Munawar revealed that he has been dating social media influencer Nazila. However, now rumours have riffed that the two have ended their relationship.

According to a report in Bombay Times, the two have parted ways and are not even following each other on social media. However, the reason for their breakup still remains unknown. Meanwhile, the report further claimed that the comedian has restrained himself from commenting about the relationship.

Faruqui turned out to be the winner of Kangana Ranaut's reality show 'Lock Upp.' While the comedian was in the show, he revealed that he was married and even had a child. He further said that he and his ex-wife are living separated for more than a year and are fighting a legal battle in court. Later, the comedian revealed his relationship with Nazila.

During the show, the comedian made headlines due to his chemistry with fellow contestant Anjali Arora and was famously called 'Manjali' by fans. However, in order to put a full stop to the rumours, the comedian revealed that he is dating a social media influencer named Nazila.

A while back, when the comedian was interviewed and asked about the biggest regret of his life, he admitted to cheating in a relationship.

“I have many regrets...One of my biggest regrets is that I did not spend enough time with my mom. I think that I shouldn't have been playing outside, I should have sat with her at home. I cheated in a relationship, so I really regret that. I f**ed around. That's the biggest regret right now I feel. I feel like calling them up and saying sorry, but then I think I shouldn't because it wouldn't change anything," Faruqui told Siddharth Kannan.

The comedian has always been in limelight due to his controversial stand-up comedy shows. Munawar's latest song Khawab, written, composed, and sung by him, was released on the video-sharing platform YouTube in the month of June.