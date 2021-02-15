Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14 and his sudden demise sent shockwaves to the nation.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ahead of the verdict of Bombay High Court in Rhea Chakraborty's petition, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Monday shared an emotional post and asked her brother to "come back".

Taking to Instagram, Shweta Singh Kirti shared a throwback picture of Sushant and said, "Kahan chala gaya baby?? Just come back... it has been 8 months...haven’t seen you or heard from you.... Please, come back!!".

As soon as she shared the post on Instagram, fans flooded the comment section with emotional comments. Many of the users dropped a crying emoticon in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "Miss you Sushant sir please come back sir please".

Another user wrote, "From 14th June not even a single day gone without thinking about this beautiful soul.. he is truly a gem n will always stay in our hearts.. so he is alive n will be alive forever n ever...."

Sushant's sister Shweta keeps sharing emotional posts on Instagram. A few days back, she shared a post on the photo-sharing platform, that read, "Look at the events come, pass and go. According to their own law of karma, both pleasant and unpleasant events come and pass through you."

Many fans flooded the comment section as she shared the post. One of the users wrote, "I’ve not met him in person or saw him ever in reality but there are some people in this world with whom you connect instantly by their work and by their personality. Some people have that thing in them that attracts everyone."

