'Come Back Safely': BTS Members' Heartfelt Message For Jin As He Joins Military

BTS' Jin finally left for his mandatory military serice. The singer is all set to start his 18 months of training, thereby leaving other six members of the band, V aka Kim Taehyung, Jungkook, RM, Jimin, Jhope and Suga emotional. On Tuesday, the team headed to its Twitter account and shared a couple of pictures from Jin's fairwell.

"Our brother!! Come back safely!! Love You," tweeted the team. The pictures featured all the BTS members adoring Jin, who looked uber in an oversized puffer jacket which he paired with a pair of denims. Take a look:

BTS member Jhope expressed his love for Jin while posting several photos of the two together on Instagram. Before Jin left for the military, the two of them had a meal together. However, BTS V, also known as Kim Taehyung, posted a silly video of himself and Jin from one of their stage performances along with the message, "let's not get wounded."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jhope (@uarmyhope)

According to India TV, fans gathered close to the base to bid their favourite celebrity, Jin, farewell as he headed off for military duty. According to rumours, Jin was escorted off to the military by the other BTS members Suga, Jungkook, J-hope, Jimin, V, and RM.