Code Name Tiranga Release Date: When And Where To Watch The Parineeti Chopra-Harrdy Sandhu Film

Parineeti Chopra is all set to collaborate with Punjabi heartthrob Harrdy Sandhu for a Bollywood film. Titled ‘Code Name: Tiranga’, the patriotic drama will be directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.

Touted as an espionage thriller, ‘Code Name: Tiranga’ chronicles the story of a spy on “an unwavering and daring mission for her country in a race against time where she has no other option than to make a sacrifice,” according to a press release by the makers.

Taking to her social media account, Parineeti Chopra on Thursday announced the release of a new teaser of her film. In an Instagram post, the ‘Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar’ actor shared the video along with a caption, “Honoured to be a part of this mission for my country. Excited to be collaborating with two of my favs! @harrdysandhu and @ribhu_dasgupta ! Let the ACTION BEGIN! #CodeNameTiranga.”

The film will be released next month, on October 14, and will mark Parineeti’s second outing with Dasgupta, whom she had previously worked with on Netflix' film,’The Girl On The Train.’

Bankrolled by T-Series, Reliance Entertainment, and Film Hangar, the film also features stars Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shishir Sharma, Sabyasachi Chakraborty, and Deesh Mariwala.

In a recent interview, Parineeti spoke about how she is now focusing on “picking projects that speak to my heart and constantly keep the audience in mind because people want to see clutter-breaking films.” “I will continue to hunt for the scripts and roles that I can take on to disrupt,” she added.

Meanwhile, Parineeti will also be seen sharing screen space with veteran stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani in ‘Uunchai’. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film has been produced by Rajshri Productions and will release in theaters on November 11.

As for Harrdy, he was recently seen in the sport-biopic film, Kabir Khan’ ‘83’, where he starred alongside Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.