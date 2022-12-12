Code Name: Tiranga: Parineeti Chopra, Harrdy Sandhu-starrer Seals Its OTT Release Date; Details Inside

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Punjabi singer-actor Harrdy Sandhu-starrer film Code Name: Tiranga is all set to hit the OTT release on the digital platform. The film hit the theatres on October 14, 2022, and was a huge flop. According to reports, the film did a business of Rs 15 lakh between its first two days, while on Day 5, Code Name hardly minted any money.

After failing to impress the audience in the theatres, the movie is all set to release on the OTT platform. Code Name: Tiranga will soon make its digital debut on Netflix on December 16, 2022.

The action-packed movie introduces the ‘Saina’ actor taking on the role of an Indian RAW (Research and Analysis Wing) agent who is on a mission for the nation's pride, where sacrifice is her only option.

Apart from Parineeti and Harrdy, the teaser also gives a sneak peek at Shishir Sharma, Rajit Kapur, Sharad Kelkar, Sabyasachi Chakraborty, Deesh Mariwala and Dibyendu Bhattacharya's characters in the film.

Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, ‘Code Name: Tiranga’ revolves around the story of a spy who is travelling across numerous nations on an unwavering and daring mission for her country in a race against time where she has no other option but to make a sacrifice.