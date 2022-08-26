Cobra Trailer: Chiyaan Vikram Dons 25 Avatars To Disguise You In This Action-Thriller | Watch

Chiyaan Vikram's much-awaited film 'Cobra' is all set to hit the theatres on August 31, 2022. Directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, Cobra is an action-thriller film and Vikram will be seen in different and unrecognisable avatars for the film. Apart from Vikram, Cobra also stars Roshan Mathew, Srinidhi Shetty and cricketer Irfan Pathan.

Sharing the trailer, the production house Seven Screen Studio wrote, "Every Problem Has A Mathematical Solution. Dropping the #CobraTrailer right now. An @AjayGnanamuthu Film. An @arrahman Musical".

In the trailer, Vikram can be seen in various getups and looks unrecognisable. The trailer starts with a person questioning and beating Cobra (played by Vikram) if he is the maths teacher, but Vikram shows him a sinister smile. The trailer then shows Vikram disguised as different people and people trying to catch him. We are also introduced to our main character's love interest (played by Srinidhi Shetty).

The audience is introduced to Roshan Mathew's character as well, who shows his villainous side in the trailer. Irfan Pathan will mark his acting debut with this film and plays Vikram's nemesis. The details about his character are not revealed yet. The video confuses the audience even more after a doctor asks Vikram 'Do You Hallucinate?'.

AR Rahman has composed the music for the film and the background score in the trailer adds more charm to it. The trailer also looks visually stunning and the action sequences look epic as well. The audience can expect a lot of plot twists in the movie as the trailer did not reveal much about the plot.

Fans are excited to see Vikram on the big screen. One person commented, "The trailer makes the expectational level higher . The transformation of chiyaan vikram sir is massive. All the best wishes to the team cobra." Another wrote, "Vikram is not simply acting, he is just living in those characters."

Cobra also stars Miya George, Sarjano Khalid, Padmapriya, Mohammad Ali Baig, Kaniha, Mirnalini Ravi, Meenakshi and K. S. Ravikumar in the pivotal role. Moreover, Roshan Mathew and Srinidhi Shetty make their Tamil cinema debut as well.