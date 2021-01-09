Cobra is directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, the makers were supposed to shoot a major part of the film in Russia.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The much-anticipated teaser of Chiyaan Vikram's upcoming film Cobra is out and this thrilling drama teaser will give you no chance to blink your eye.

In the teaser, Vikram is playing the role of a mathematician who teaches maths to underprivileged kids but there's another catch as he is also a most wanted international fugitive who commits a crime using math formulas.

The producers of the film, Seven Screen Studio, took to their official social media page to release the teaser. Their tweet read, "A world of numbers & the genius #ChiyaanVikram, Loaded wit all things intriguing,presenting the #CobraTeaser dir. by @AjayGnanamuthu ,An @arrahman Musical #Cobra @Lalit_SevenScr @IrfanPathan @SrinidhiShetty7 @roshanmathew22 @theedittable @dop_harish (sic)."

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan is also marking his debut with this film and he is going to play the role of an Interpol officer in the film and looks like his character has a lot to offer that he is going to bring to the table.

There are also speculations that in this film he is going to sport more than 20 looks for the film. However, this is not the first time that he is going to play multiple avatars as in the film Kandaswamy, the actor was seen in multiple avatars, including a woman. He sported three distinctive looks for Anniyan

The film is directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, the makers were supposed to shoot a major part of the film in Russia.

Talking about Chiyaan Vikram, he was last seen in Kadaram Kondan. He is currently working on the pre-production of his upcoming film with director Karthik Subbaraj. It is reported that this film is going to mark his 60th film and his son Dhruv will also be a part of it.

