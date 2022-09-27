Cobra OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Vikram’s Action Thriller

South star Vikram’s film ‘Cobra’, which released in theaters on August 11, is all set to arrive on digital platforms. The Tamil-language action-thriller has been written and directed by R Ajay Gnanamuthu, who previously worked on films ‘Demonte Colony’ and ‘Imaikkaa Nodigal’.

Vikram’s film will be released on streaming platform SonyLIV from September 28. The film will be streaming in four languages: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Bankrolled by S S Lalit Kumar’s Seven Screen Studios, the film featured an ensemble cast including ‘KGF’ star Srinidhi Shetty and former cricketer Irfan Pathan, who also made his film debut with the movie. Apart from them, Miya George, Roshan Mathew, Sarjano Khalid, Padmapriya Janakiraman, Kaniha, Mirnalini Ravi, Meenakshi Govindarajan and KS Ravikumar also feature in the film.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vikram is currently waiting for the release of his upcoming film, director Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus ‘Ponniyin Selvan – 1’. The film will be released in theaters across India on September 30.

Apart from Vikram, the film stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Karthik Sivakumar and Jayam Ravi and will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ has been touted as a big-budget period film that will be released in multiple parts.

Vikram, who has previously worked with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in films like ‘Raavan’, spoke about sharing the screen space with her for the third time. “She has stolen everyone’s heart. Ash has always been symbolic of that picture of perfection we always look up to. I have seen her films, I have watched her. It was not just about beauty, but what she stood for in everything. She is always under a microscope. It’s so difficult being her. She is constantly being watched. She always needs to be perfect, and let me tell you, she has done it in style,” Vikram added.

“I sense in her that confidence, that poise, that grace. Even today when you go to Chennai, or wherever in south India, there will be jewellery stores and saree stores with her picture. Finally, when I got to work with her, I saw the other side where there is a professional. Actually, I am lucky it’s 3 films actually with her,” the ‘Cobra’ star added.