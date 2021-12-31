New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: One of the most popular shows on Netflix 'Cobra Kai' is set to hit the OTT platform today (December 31). The show is an American martial arts comedy drama that has been renewed for the fourth time. Hence, this will be Cobra Kai's fourth season, which will stream on Netflix. The season of the show has received immense love from the audience and has also been nominated at the Primetime Emmy Awards

Cobra Kai cast:

The cast of the series include actors such as Daniel LaRusso as Ralph Macchio, Johnny Lawrence as William Zabka, Amanda LaRusso as Courtney Henggeler, Miguel Diaz as Xolo Maridueña, Robby Keene as Tanner Buchanan, Samantha LaRusso as Mary Mouser, Eli "Hawk" Moskowitz as Jacob Bertrand, Demetri as Gianni DeCenzo, John Kreese as Martin Kove, Carmen Diaz as Vanessa Rubio, Tory Nichols as Peyton List, Terry Silver as Thomas Ian Griffith and many more.

Cobra Kai Season 4 Episodes List:

Episode 1- Let's Begin

Episode 2- First Learn Stand

Episode 3- Then Learn Fly

Episode 4- Bicephaly

Episode 5- Match Point

Episode 6- Kicks Get Chicks

Episode 7- Minefields

Episode 8- Party Time

Episode 9- The Fall

Episode 10- The Rise

While fans are all set to enjoy Cobra Kai's season 4 on New Year's eve, the makers of the show gave them another delightful news that they will renew the series for the fifth season.

Sharing about the upcoming show, the co-creator Hayden Schlossberg mentioned on Twitter, "I've been watching and rewatching the All-Valley tournament in Season 4. There are so many times when I get revved up and almost lose it. It's like every Rocky fight rolled into one and built up with so much hype and anticipation, leading to an explosion of nonstop action."

According to IMDB, most of Cobra Kai has been shot across Los Angeles, California, and Atlanta, Georgia.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen