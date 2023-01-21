Cobra Kai: Netflix Series To Conclude With Season 6; All You Need To Know

Netflix announced the sixth season of popular show Cobra Kai. In a major announcement made by the makers, the upcoming much-anticipated season will be the finale. The OTT giant called the upcoming season "the biggest baddest" season of the series.

According to Pinkvilla, the makers of Cobra Kai, Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg, released an official statement, stating, "Reacquainting the world with ‘The Karate Kid’ universe has been our humble honor. Making ‘Cobra Kai’ has allowed us to join the same hallowed dojo once inhabited by the great Robert Mark Kamen, John Avildsen, Jerry Weintraub, and all the amazing original cast members. It has also enabled us to play sensei, expanding the original storylines and birthing a new generation of underdogs. We’ve never once taken this opportunity for granted."

The statement further read, "Our day one goal with ‘Cobra Kai’ has always been to end it on our terms, leaving the Valley in the time and place we’ve always imagined. So it is with immense pride and thankfulness that we are able to announce that achievement."

"The upcoming Season Six will mark the conclusion of ‘Cobra Kai.’ the Miyagiverse has never been stronger. This fandom is the BEST on the planet and we hope to be telling more ‘Karate Kid’ stories with you down the line. Because as we all know, Cobra Kai Never Dies," they ment on to state.

The American martial arts comedy-drama TV series, Cobra Kai, is a sequel to the original The Karate Kid films by Robert Mark Kamen. The series stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, who reprise their roles as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence from the 1984 film The Karate Kid. Cobra Kai also stars Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni DeCenzo, Peyton List, Vanessa Rubio and Dallas Dupree Young, with Martin Kove and Thomas Ian Griffith also reprising their roles from the films.

Both on YouTube and Netflix, the series attracted large audiences, and it won praise from critics for its script, acting, action sequences, humour, character development, and respect to the earlier movies. The third season was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Honors, one of many awards and nominations it has garnered.