Coachella 2023: Diljit Dosanjh To Perform With BLACKPINK And Ali Sethi; Elated Fans React

The lineup for this year's upcoming Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is out where the details were revealed on January 11, featuring Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, K-pop band BLACKPINK, Pakistani singer Ali Sethi, Bad Bunny, and Frank Ocean.

Slated to run on two consecutive weekends, from April 14 to 16 and April 21 to 23, the artists took to their social media to announce their participation and were thrilled to share this news with their fans.

Many Indian fans could not keep calm after seeing an Indian representation on the list and thanked Diljit Dosanjh for his art of work and dedication. While some have already bought tickets to the show and are looking forward to attending.

A social media user wrote, "Whatttt!! Punjabi music at @coachella?!?!?!?! HUGE congrats to @diljitdosanjh for putting us on the map like this." Another one said, "Diljit performing at Coachella?!?! This is so dope."

While another social media user wrote, "This is HUGE. @diljitdosanjh in the lineup of @coachella. Much deserved." Another tweet also highlighted RRR's win at Golden Globes 2023; it read, "Massive day for the Indian music scene. RRR wins the Golden Globes 2023 for best original sound and @diljitdosanjh in the lineup of @coachella." A fan tweeted about Diljit's upcoming gig, "Historic."

Sharing the news on his Instagram stories, he inserted a happy bitmoji avatar of himself and posted the lineup. Whereas, posted the lineup image and wrote, "Honored and excited to announce that BLACKPINK will be headlining @coachella 2023. See you in the desert! Presale starts Friday, January 13th at 11 am PT. Register for the presale now at Coachella.com"

On the other hand, 'Pasoori' fame Pakistani singer Ali Sethi also posted the lineup and wrote, "AAJAAO SAARAY 🤟🏾🤟🏾 @coachella 🌵pre sale starts Friday January 13th at 11AM PT. Register now at coachella.com #coachella2023."

Apart from Diljit Dosanjh, BLACKPINK, and Ali Sethi, other notable performers include Jai Paul, Dominic Fike, Burma Boy, Remi Wolf, The Chemical Brothers, Bjork, Blondie, Pusha T, Rae Sremmurd, Charli XCX, Underworld, Weyes Blood, and Wet Leg.

Last year, noteworthy and popular faces at the event included Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, and The Weekend, among others. However, in 2020, and 2021, the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.