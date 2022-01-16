New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The relationship between Kabir Bedi and Parveen Babi had always been the talk of the town. Back in the 1970s, the duo was dating each other even as Kabir was in an open marriage with Protima Bedi initially. In a recent interview, the veteran actor talked about his relationship with Parveen Babi.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Kabir Bedi said that how both of them (Kabir and Parveen) wanted to be together. However, their relationship fell apart. Parveen Babi fought against her mental health issues throughout her life. Kabir Bedi talked about Parveen's mental health issues as well as his work commitments which came at odds with each other.

"Parveen was an extremely sensitive and intelligent woman. She had a great capacity to love. What happened with her was extremely tragic. She gave me enormous love, a sense of togetherness, and yet the cloud of her deteriorating mental condition hung over us. The tragedy of her mental illness was unfolding when I was going through my greatest success in Europe, Sandokan. It was a difficult period for me. But at the same time, I thank her for the many things she gave me, including love," Kabir Bedi was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.

During 1976, Kabir was at the peak of his career as he appeared in the lead role in the Italian TV series Sandokan and was in Europe for the shoot. This was around the same time when Praveen Babi's mental health issues deteriorated and got worse.

Recently, Kabir Bedi released a memoir named 'Stories I Must Tell' which also contain stories of his relationship with Parveen Babi.

While talking about the work front of the veteran actor, then he was last seen in the web series Thinkistaan and will be seen next in the upcoming Telugu film Shaakuntalam.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen