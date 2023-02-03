'Class' Review: Indian Adaptation Of Elite Is An Outline Without Details And Light Fast-Paced Narrative

An investigation involving a death kicks off the Indian adaptation of the acclaimed Netflix series Elite, Class. Class follows the same storyline as its Spanish equivalent, but it goes much further in exploring the social and cultural divides between lower and upper castes that are a part of Indian society.

The incredibly wealthy, pampered, and conceited pupils at Hampton International, "Delhi's top school," are terrified that the new, lower-class immigrants are tainting their opulent surroundings. A luxury school in Delhi called Hampton International is the epitome of the ideal dream school. Huge swimming pools, prestigious MUN conferences, and exceptional scholarships for study abroad are all present, but things start to change when a student is discovered dead beyond the school's bounds.

Three of the kids from the Nurpur Khatola government school are given the opportunity to enrol in Hampton on a scholarship, which causes things to shift as a result of the fire. While Dheeraj Valmiki (Piyush Khati) is a dedicated student whose main goal is to succeed academically in order to escape poverty, Balram "Balli" Patwal (Cwaayal Singh), who boasts that his English is "like a bullet train," loves protein shakes and is passionate about the modelling industry, is a character who is full of himself.

On the other hand, Saba Manzoor (Madhyama Segal), the obedient daughter of immigrants from Kashmir, assists her father after school with his business. She has big dreams to work as a foreign diplomat.

The trio has problems as soon as they enrol in the school and join the affluent social circles since their peers tease them about their accents. Complex schemes are conceived out of resentment, insecurity, immature teenaged infatuation, and hunger to put them down.

Ashim Ahluwalia makes an effort to adapt the Spanish programme for Indian sensibilities, but because of his excessive workload, he is unable to offer a thorough review. Casteism, homosexuality, Kashmiri migrants, and other themes are all mentioned, but he doesn't go into detail about any of them.

The role of cops in the eight-episode series seems pointless. Cops appear to be little more than story devices, yet they rarely conduct thorough murder investigations.