Class OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Indian Adaptation Of Spanish Series 'Elite'

Netflix has announced the Indian adaptation of the popular Spanish web series 'Elite' which is titled 'Class'. The streaming platform has announced the star cast of the show and shared an intriguing trailer which has made the audience excited.

Class OTT Release Date:

Class will release on February 3, 2023, on Netflix.

Sharing the trailer, Netflix wrote, "You MAY enter the Class but CAN you? Only one way to find the answer. See you in Class on February 3! The official adaptation of Elite, #CLASS is coming on Netflix!"

The official synopsis reads, "Three students from a poor neighbourhood join an exclusive high school for Delhi elite where dark secrets and rumours ultimately lead to murder."

Meanwhile, introducing the star cast of Class, Netflix India wrote, "Where do we sign up to learn how to look this cool. Temperatures are about to rise because this Class is coming soon, only on Netflix!"

The video introduces Gurfateh Pirzada as Neeraj, Anjali Sivaraman as Suhani, Ayesha Kanga as Yashika, Chayan Chopra as Dhruv, Chintan Rachchh as Faruq, Cwaayal Singh as Balli, Madhyama Segal as Saba, Moses Koul as Sharan, Naina Bhan as Koel, Piyush Khati as Dheeraj, and Zeyn Shaw as Veer. Award winning filmmaker Aashim Ahluwalia will direct this series.

Talking about the series, director Aashim Ahluwalia said, “It was quite a task to adapt a show that has had enormous love globally, particularly because I wanted to rework its cinematic language and set it in New Delhi. I was keen to make something real and intense, something that charts the heightened emotions of teenage life. I also wanted to explore class, something we engage with daily but rarely see authentically depicted on screen.“

Class is produced by Bodhitree Multimedia Limited in association with Future East.

Meanwhile, Elite stars María Pedraza, Itzan Escamilla, Miguel Bernardeau, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Álvaro Rico, Arón Piper, Mina El Hammani, Ester Expósito, Omar Ayuso and Danna Paola.