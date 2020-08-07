Netflix has released the trailer of Bobby Deol's Class of '83 on Friday. Atul Sabharwal directed the web series under the banner of Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk:

The makers of Bobby Deol starrer Class of ’83 have released the official trailer of the web series on Friday. The trailer looked promising to deliver the engaging sequence over the Mumbai Police fightback. Bobby Deol, who is going to make his digital debut, has been seen playing the Dean of Mumbai Police, Vijay Singh in the series. The film backgrounder is set to deliver the situation of 1983 Mumbai, where Vijay Singh broke the lawsuit to form a police squad for gangsters encounter. In the trailer, a minister was shown warning him about the step he took, but Booby Deol continued to proceed in a heroic style. The film looked engaging, intense and a multi-event thriller cop drama. Well, the film is all set to stream on the digital platform, Netflix on August 21.

Atul Sabharwal directed the web series, Class of ’83, under the banner of Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. Earlier, Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix have collaborated for Imran Hashmi’s Bard of Blood and Betaal.

“When Atul Sabharwal (director) and Red Chillies Entertainment approached me, I was drawn by the intensity and depth of the character and knew right away that I had to be part of Class Of 83. It is my first attempt on digital and it also happens to be the first film by RCE and Netflix together. It is an exciting and challenging time to be an actor, and I am super excited that everyone gets to see the trailer tomorrow and the film on August 21,” Hindustan Times quoted Bobby Deol as saying.

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol was last seen in Yamla Pagla Deewana along with Sunny Deol and Dharmendra. Along with Bobby, Netflix's next also featured Anup Soni, Vishwajeet Pradhan, Prithvik Pratap, Ninad Mahajani, Hitesh Bhojraj, Bhupendra Jadawat, Joy Sengupta, and Sameer Paranjape and in pivotal roles.

Posted By: Srishti Goel