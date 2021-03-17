The makers of Satyameva Jayate 2 have rescheduled the release date of the film. The film is all set to clash with Salman Khan's Radhe.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar-starrer Satyameva Jayate 2 is all set to clash with Salman Khan's highly anticipated film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The makers of Satyameva Jayate have rescheduled the release date of the film. Now, the sequel will release on May 13 on the eve of Eid.

This news was confirmed by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, taking to Twitter handle, he wrote, "#SJ2 CHANGES RELEASE DATE... ARRIVES ONE DAY EARLY... #SatyamevaJayate2 - which was initially slated for release on 14 May 2021 - will arrive in *cinemas* one day early: 13 May 2021 #Eid... The clash with #Radhe is CONFIRMED... Same date... #SJ2 stars #JohnAbraham in double role."

#SJ2 CHANGES RELEASE DATE... ARRIVES ONE DAY EARLY... #SatyamevaJayate2 - which was initially slated for release on 14 May 2021 - will arrive in *cinemas* one day early: 13 May 2021 #Eid... The clash with #Radhe is CONFIRMED... Same date... #SJ2 stars #JohnAbraham in double role. pic.twitter.com/izfigcgLZd — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 17, 2021

John Abraham also took to his social media handle to announce the same with the new poster. In the film the actor will be seen essaying double, sharing the glimpse of both the characters, he captioned the post as, "‘This EID it’s SATYA vs JAY as LADENGE iss SAAL, Dono BHARAT MAA KE LAAL! #SatyamevaJayate2 releasing this EID on 13th May 2021 @iamDivyaKhosla @gautamikapoor1 @Shaadrandhawa @Sahilwalavaid @soniiannup #MilapZaveri’

Here have a look:

Talking about the film, Satyameva Jayate is the sequel of the film released in 2018. The film is based on the fight against injustice & misuse of power. John will be reprising his role of Virendra Rathod, while Divya will be seen as a new female lead. The film is helmed by Milap Zaveri and is produced by T-Series in collaboration with Emmay Entertainment.

Speaking to IANS, Divya Khosla Kumar said, "I am happy to be a part of 'Satyameva Jayate 2' along with John Abraham. He is such a good co-star. I share a very happy and beautiful relationship with him and he is really giving as a co-actor. I think our chemistry is also looking really good in the film."

Earlier, the film was scheduled to release on May 14, 2021. However, now makers have pushed the release date a day ahead.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv