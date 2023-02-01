Citadel: Prime Video Unveils First Look Of Samantha Ruth Prabhu From Russo Brothers' Web Series | See Here

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to star in the web series 'Citadel', which will release on Prime Video. The streaming platform has finally unveiled the first look of Samantha from Citadel and it is everything fans were expecting.

Sharing the first look, Prime Video India wrote, "the mission is on. we have started rolling for the Indian instalment of Citadel."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Meanwhile, welcoming Samantha to the team, directors Raj & DK wrote, "Super excited to team up with this powerhouse once again! Welcome @Samanthaprabhu2 to the world of Citadel! Now filming."

Earlier, Prime Video announced Varun Dhawan as the lead role in Citadel and also unveiled his first look. Announcing the beginning of the filming, Prime Video wrote, "New spy in town! @varundvn starts filming the Indian instalment of the Citadel universe in January 2023. We can’t wait to see him in this new avatar!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Citadel will be an India spin-off of the American series of the same name and it is produced by the Russian Brothers. The American version of the show stars Priyanka Chopra in the lead role.

On the work front, Samantha will be seen in 'Shaakuntalam' and the release date of the film has now been postponed. The movie was earlier supposed to release on February 17, 2023. Samantha will also star in the romantic drama 'Kushi' opposite Vijay Deverakonda and the star cast were shooting for the film in Kashmir.

Meanwhle, Varun Dhawan will be seen in Bawal, which is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The movie also stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role and the star cast has already wrapped up shooting for the film in 2022. The release date of Bawal has now been postponed and it was earlier scheduled to release on April 7, 2023.