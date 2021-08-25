The reports earlier, were suggesting that the CISF offer was penalised for stopping Salman Khan at the check point. But that is not true. Scroll down to read more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Salman Khan makes headlines and become a part of news wherever he goes and almost whatever he does. An almost similar situation happened at the airport a few days ago where the actor arrived to jet off to Russia for shooting.

As soon as he reached a checkpoint a CISF officer stopped the actor for ID check and asked him to follow the security protocol. And the video of the same landed on the internet and so did the baseless rumours that the officer was penalised for doing so. But no, this isn't the case.

The CISF officer who questioned Salman Khan was actually rewarded for his work. Yes, totally opposite to what the reports suggested, the Central Industrial Security Force officer was 'suitably rewarded for exemplary professionalism'.

The CISF even shared a tweet to respond to the fake rumours and wrote, "The contents of this tweet are incorrect & without factual basis. In fact, the officer concerned has been suitably rewarded for exemplary professionalism in the discharge of his duty. @PIBHomeAffairs."

The contents of this tweet are incorrect & without factual basis. In fact, the officer concerned has been suitably rewarded for exemplary professionalism in the discharge of his duty. @PIBHomeAffairs — CISF (@CISFHQrs) August 24, 2021

For the unversed, Salman Khan flew to Russia from the Mumbai airport to shoot for his upcoming film Tiger 3 starring Katrina Kaif in the female lead. The film is the third franchise of his 'Tiger' series after Ek Tha Tiger directed by Kabir Khan and Tiger Zinda Hai Ali Abbas Zafar.

Recently, his look from the film also got leaked on social media where he was seen sporting red beard and long hair.

In the film, Salman Khan will be seen playing a RAW agent.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal