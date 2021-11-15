New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has been in news lately for the promotions of his upcoming film Dhamaka. The actor is leaving no stone unturned to promote his movie on reality shows and at events. Recently, he made a guest appearance at Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15 where he interacted with the host at length.

However, post that, Kartik was spotted out at a roadside food truck having Chinese on his plush black Lamborghini Urus. This is not the first time his car got under the radar of media, the actor and his swanky wagon had become a talk of the town when he gifted himself this vehicle worth Rs 4.5 crore this year.

Kartik is often spotted out with his luxurious car on Mumbai roads and recently he was snapped at the airport jetting off for Delhi. The actor was entering the premises and while he was checking in a CISF jawan was seen inquiring about his car out of curiosity.

The video of the same has landed on the internet where Kartik is humbly interacting with the jawan outside the airport. Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Kartik was flying to Delhi from Mumbai for promoting Dhamaka. As soon as the video was shared, fans can't stop but gufh over his gesture towards the security personel.

Meanwhile, talking about Dhamaka, the film has been pitched as the action-thriller where Kartik will be seen playing the role of a TV journalist who gets trapped in a tense situation. Apart from him, the film also stars actress Mrunal Thakur.

Dhamaka will get an OTT release and will be premiering on Netflix on November 19.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal