Cirkus: Whopping Fees Charged By Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde And Others Will Blow Your Mind

Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty’s latest film ‘Cirkus’ released in cinemas on December 24, 2022. The film featured an ensemble cast including Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma amongst others.

‘Cirkus’ has not been able to impress the audiences or the critics. The film has managed to collect around Rs 21 crore at the box-office in its first weekend. Take a look at the fees charged by the lead actors of Cirkus, which will leave your jaws dropped:

Pooja Hegde

The south superstar was reportedly paid Rs 2.5 crore for her role in ‘Cirkus’.

Jacqueline Fernandez

The Sri Lankan beauty, who has been embroiled in controversies in recent times, reportedly took home a sum of Rs 4 crore.

Ranveer Singh

The actor who played a double role in the film, took home a hefty paycheck of reportedly Rs 25 crore.

Johnny Lever

The veteran comedian was reportedly paid Rs 2.5 crore for his role in ‘Cirkus’.

Director Rohit Shetty, while speaking about ‘Cirkus’ in an interview, said that the film is for the audiences who loved the ‘Golmaal’ series. “Cirkus’ is for the audience who loved ‘Golmaal’ and ‘All The Best’. It’s that kind of a film. This is for all those who loved those films. I’m sure they’re going to love it because I’ve watched the film,” the filmmaker was quoted as saying in a media interaction.

The director added, “When we started off, I was just a filmmaker making films. Then, the kind of love I got from the audience, it became their film. So, I now make films for them, I take it as a responsibility.”

Jacqueline Fernandez too expressed her gratitude towards Rohit Shetty for making her a part of the film. The actor took to her social media account and wrote, “‘Cirkus’ in theatres today!!! Thank you so much @itsrohitshetty for this amazing opportunity to work with you in this crazy comic caper! Being a part of your team has always been a dream of mine.Enjoy the movie everyone!!”