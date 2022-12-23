Cirkus: 10 Tweets To Read Before You Watch Ranveer Singh And Rohit Shetty's Comedy Film

Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty have collaborated for the third time in this comedy film 'Cirkus', which has been released in theatres today. Set in the 1960s, Ranveer Singh will be seen in a double role for the first time in his career. The movie also stars Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead role.

If you are planning to watch the movie on the Christmas holiday, then read these 10 tweets before making your decision.

#Cirkus Interval

Jaisi sochi thi abtak waisi hi chal rahi hai...

Cringe dialogues, Overhyped acting, very bright and oversaturated backgrounds jo pure movie theme ko nakli sa feel kara rahe hai....

And abhitak hasi bhi nahi aayi hai....😐

Why ROHIT why? — Yogesh Rokde (@yogirokde) December 23, 2022

#Cirkus one of the worst movie ever made by Rohit shetty.. nothin worked.. Actors tries their best but there was ridiculous comedy.. big letdown. — deepika (@deepika76104408) December 22, 2022

My friend asked me: "Can you suggest me any Scary house for adventure in the City?" I booked #Cirkus ticket for her in an empty theatre 😂😭😭

I hope she comes back with no harm. — Abhi (@Awara_ilahi) December 23, 2022

Yeh kya cinematography hai? not at all looking real... shadow kaha hai actors ke?!#Cirkus pic.twitter.com/wefaRgAKlK — VR (@ranbirrkapoor28) December 15, 2022

Slapping each other, making weird faces is still a comedy for Rohit Shetty in 2022🥴 #Cirkus — Prince Prithvi (@PrincePrithvi) December 22, 2022

@VarunSharma90 Hi, I saw #Cirkus w/o moving a single face muscle. Just to request, please delete the number of the person who told you that acting like someone from the 60s would mean talking in slow motion! I was literally yelling in my head "jaldi bol kal panvel nikalna hai". — NJ (@Nilzrav) December 23, 2022

#Cirkus is not a bigger disaster than #Sooryavanshi when it comes to advance bookings. Sooryavanshi thrashed the advance bookings and got the biggest opening that year + biggest of pandemic till #Brahmastra. Advance booking is not worrisome, the poor trailer is. Trust the BRAND. — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) December 22, 2022

Pure Irritating Movie Experience🥴💀#Cirkus deserves an award for BAAP OF OVER THE TOP /LOUD /CRASS ACTING EVER in a single film.



The good news is if you can sit through Humshakals, you will be able to bear this one too.



MADE FOR KIDS, maybe BY THE KIDS! #CirkusReview — NJ (@Nilzrav) December 22, 2022

The movie also stars Deepika Padukone in a cameo role. Moreover, Cirkus is reportedly a prequel to the Golmal franchise and Ajay Devgn is expected to have a cameo role as well.

On the work front, Ranveer was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The movie did not work at the box office and is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The Gully Boy star has wrapped up shooting for Karan Johar's directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' and will be seen opposite Alia Bhatt in the film.

Whereas, Rohit Shetty is currently working on his web series Indian Police Force, which is the extension of his cop universe. The series will stream on Amazon Prine Video, and it stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.

Rohit Shetty confirmed that Deepika will be a part of Singham 3 and will play the role of a cop. “We are making Singham next. Everyone kept asking me who is the lady cop in my universe. So today, let me confirm that Deepika Padukone will be the lady Singham, the lady cop in Singham 3. We start shooting next year,” Rohit said at the song launch event.

For the unversed, Deepika and Rohit Shetty collaborated earlier for 'Chennai Express'. The movie also starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead.

The movies in the cop universe include Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba and Sooryavanshi. Indian Police Force will be Rohit Shetty's OTT debut.