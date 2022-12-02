'Cirkus' Trailer: Fans Can’t Keep Calm As Deepika Padukone Dances With 'Electric Man' Ranveer Singh

It is an understatement to suggest that the trailer of Rohit Shetty's Cirkus is only trending because of its powerful star cast.

The film has an fantastic ensemble, including Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma, Tiku Talsania, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra and Vrajesh Hirjee with Ranveer Singh playing the central part.

However, it is Deepika Padukone's surprise cameo appearance at the end of the trailer with hubby Ranveer, which has taken the internet by storm.

The clip appears to be from a dance number and the internet, of course, can't keep calm. Here's what elated Deepika Padukone fans tweeted after the Cirkus trailer was unveiled.

"Deepika Padukone at the end of Cirkus trailer was the real dhamaka," said one fan while another wrote, "Honestly the best part of the Cirkus trailer was Deepika Padukone."

Won't lie!

May have repeated this part 10 times already..

The energy 🔥#DeepikaPadukone https://t.co/LdpTzE2EcR — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) December 2, 2022

Set in the 1960s, Cirkus is the movie adaptation of Shakespeare's play The Comedy Of Errors and is slated for release on December 23.

Watch the trailer here

In the trailer, Ranveer was referred to as 'electric man', 'kudrat ka karisma' (a miracle) and someone whose body emits actual 'currents'.

As Ranveer and Varun travel to various locations, from luxurious mansions to circuses and sets, they encounter people, who keep asserting that they look familiar.

While Ranveer has already kindled relationships with Pooja and Jacqueline, he is accompanied by his actor-spouse Deepika for a musical number in the trailer.

Clad in a vibrant pink traditional outfit, Deepika is seen copying Ranveer's every move as they perform a breath-taking dance on stage.

Deepika and Ranveer's first motion picture collaboration was Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela in 2013, which was helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

They have further worked together in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. The two also featured together in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83 in 2021.

Ranveer was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which did not fare well in cinemas. Along with Cirkus, he will be featuring in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi, and it will bring Ranveer back together with his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt.