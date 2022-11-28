Cirkus Teaser OUT: With Two Ranveer Singh’s, Rohit Shetty's Bollywood-Styled Shakespeare Comedy Takes You To The 60's

Cirkus Teaser OUT: Ranveer Singh takes on a double for this Rohit Shetty-directorial. (Image Credits: Instagram)

The highly-anticipated teaser of Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film ‘Cirkus’ released today. The film stars Ranveer Singh in a double role, alongside Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez in this comedy film.

Taking to his Instagram account, Ranveer Singh shared the first teaser of the film. The ‘Simmba’ star also announced that the trailer of the film will be out on December 2, 2022.

“Welcome to our world! Trailer coming out on 2nd December!,” wrote Ranveer Singh along with the teaser of ‘Cirkus’. Take a look:

The 59-seconds long teaser of Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’ featured the film’s ensemble cast. Apart from Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernnadez and Pooja Hegde, ‘Cirkus’ also stars Johny Lever, Varun Sharma, Sanjay Mishra, Mukesh Tiwari, Vrajesh Hirjee and Siddharth Jadhav.

The star cast of ‘Cirkus’ also includes Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Anil Charanjeett, Ashwini Kalsekar, Murli Sharma, Tiku Talsania and Radhika Bangia along with Brijendra Kala, Saurabh Gokhale, Ashish Warang, Umakant Patil and Uday Tikekar.

In the teaser, the cast of the film serves the audiences with nostalgia about how life was in the 60’s. The teaser featured Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma in double roles.

‘Cirkus’ is said to be inspired by English playwright William Shakespeare’s Comedy of Errors. The story of the play revolves around two sets of identical twins who are accidentally separated at birth.

‘Cirkus’ will mark the second big screen outing for Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty. The duo previously collaborated for the 2018-film ‘Simmba’, which also starred Sara Ali Khan in the lead role.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh will soon be seen in Karan Johar;s directorial project, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.

‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’ is slated to release in cinemas in April 2023.

Ranveer Singh will also be seen in filmmaker Shankar’s pan-India project soon, Being helmed as a three-part film franchise, the film will be one of the biggest Pan-India projects of the country.