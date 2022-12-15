Cirkus Song 'Sun Zara' Teaser Out: Ranveer, Jacqueline, Pooja Turn 'Retro' As They Dance To 60s Rhythm

Ranveer Singh has shared the first teaser for the second song from his upcoming film 'Cirkus.' The title of the song is 'Sun Zara', where Ranveer Singh can be seen in a dual role, romancing Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. The full song will be out on Friday.

Sharing the short teaser of the song, Ranveer Singh took to his social media handles, where he wrote, "#SunZara SONG OUT TOMORROW! #CirkusThisChristmas." The first glimpse of the song begins with Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde.

Where Jacqueline Fernandez can be seen wearing a red top and brown skirt, the actress kept a very 1960s fashion with a high ponytail and bandana, whereas Pooja Hegde can be seen wearing a yellow saree with keeping her hair open and straight.

Next, Ranveer Singh can be seen dancing with the actresses, whereas in the glimpse with Jacqueline a 1960s backdrop has been given including several background dancers in a floral restaurant set. Whereas, with Pooja Hegde, the actors can be seen dancing in a tea plantation, with several more tea planters in the back as background dancers.

Ranveer Singh shares the first look and teaser of 'Cirkus' second song

'Cirkus' marks filmmaker Rohit Shetty's and actor Ranveer Singh's second project together, as earlier the duo came together for Rohit Shetty's cop universe film franchise 'Simmba.' Talking about 'Cirkus' Rohit Shetty clarified and said, "Cirkus is for the audience who loved Golmaal and All The Best. It's that kind of film. This is for all those who loved those films. I'm sure they're going to love it because I've watched the film."

He further added, "When we started off, I was just a filmmaker making films. Then, the kind of love I got from the audience, became their film. So, I now make films for them, I take it as a responsibility."

Last week, Rohit Shetty released the first song of the film featuring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, a dance number titled, 'Current Laga Re.' The song was sung by Dhvani Bhanushali, Jonita Gandhi, Nakash Azizi, and Lijo George.

'Cirkus' is helmed by Rohit Shetty and fronted by Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma, whereas the film is loosely based on William Shakespeare's classic play 'The Comedy of Error' and is ready for its theatrical release on December 23.