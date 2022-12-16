Cirkus Song ‘Sun Zara’ Out: This Soulful Retro Melody Will Make You Shake Your Leg | Watch

Ranveer Singh starrer 'Cirkus' features Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, and Varun Sharma in pivotal roles. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the film is all set for its theatrical release on December 23. The makers have released the second song of the film featuring Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Pooja Hegde, set in a more 1960s romantic vibe.

The official first teaser of the song 'sun zara' was shared by Ranveer Singh on his social media platform, whereas, the full song is out now. The video of the song consists of glimpses and clips of Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde sharing the screen with Ranveer Singh individually.

Ranveer Singh can be seen romancing with both the girls in the song where the scenes are breathtaking and cute, as the sets are given the touch of a 60s corner vibe. Jacqueline Fernandez can be seen in a red top and brown skirt with high white high heels and a high ponytail.

On the other hand, Pooja Hegde is seen in a plain yellow saree with her long hair down. Sharing the space with them, Ranveer Singh can be seen in dual roles, where in one short the actor can be seen wearing loose brown pants, a red t-shirt, and a slate gray checkered jacket, whereas in another shot, he can be seen wearing white jeans with checked peace and white half-sleeves.

In the second half of the song, Ranveer and Jacqueline are seen in colorful outfits, where Jacqueline carries a colorful romper, Ranveer in seen in a bright orange color jacket. In thr third look, Jacky takes a lighter shade of pink top with checkered tennis skirt. On the other hand, Singh is seen in a more casual avatar.

On the other hand, Pooja Hegde's second look is kept quite subtle with a white salwar suit, whereas Ranveer is roped up in light-green t-shirt with black pants. Green-spreaded parks and valleys, the song gives major retro vibes.

The backdrop in the segment of Jacqueline Fernandez is of a floral set bright restaurant with background dancers grooving on the beat, whereas, in the scenes with Pooja Hegde, the duo is wooing and dancing in a tea plantation with tea pickers in the back as background dancers.

The subtle voice of Papon and Shreya Ghoshal complemented the song with the trend and vibe of the 60s, however talking about the cinematography terms, the whole song is very loud with sharp and bright picturesque with a vibrance of color on the screen.

The trailer of 'Cirkus' featured Ranveer Singh in a dual role, where he is seen performing tricks and accidentally travels back in time to the 60s. The first song of the film 'Current Laga' featured Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, which was a scorching dance number.

'Cirkus' is mainly a remake of William Shakespeare's play 'The Comedy Of Errors'. Also, talking about the work front of Ranveer Singh, the actor will next be seen in Karan Johar's romantic-comedy tale 'Rocky And Rani Ki Prem Kahani' opposite Alia Bhatt.

The film marks the second venture between the actors, as earlier, they were seen in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy'. 'Rocky And Rani Ki Prem Kahani' will hit the theaters on April 28, 2023, and also features Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra.