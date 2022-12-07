Cirkus Song ‘Current Laga Re’ Teaser Out: Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Ready To Set The Stage On Fire

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone fans are in for a big surprise in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’. The duo will be coming together on the big screen for a special dance number, ‘Current Laga Re’, the teaser of which was released today by the makers.

Taking to his social media account, Ranveer Singh posted the teaser for the upcoming song with a caption, “CURRENT LAGA RE!!! SONG DROPS TOMORROW. #CirkusThisChristmas #CurrentLagaRe @deepikapadukone @itsrohitshetty.” Watch video:

While Ranveer Singh will be seen in an all-black attire, Deepika Padukone donned a Deepika in a pink and green outfit. The full song will be released tomorrow.

Fans of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone can’t keep calm and have been flooding the former’s post with their reactions. “Deepveer is back!!” wrote one user, while another wrote, “Best surprise of this movie.”

‘Cirkus’ stars Ranveer Singh in a dual role, alongside Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma, Tiku Talsania, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra and Vrajesh Hirjee.

At the trailer launch of ‘Cirkus’, Ranveer Singh praised Rohit Shetty for giving him such diverse roles. “Rohit sir always fulfils my dream, he was the first one to present me as a cop and now he made me do comedy. To make the audience laugh, we have made this film so that they forget all their worries,” the actor was quoted as saying during the press interaction.

Ranveer Singh added that with ‘Cirkus’, Rohit Shetty fulfilled his dream of working with comedy legends including Johnny Lever and Sanjay Mishra. “For the past 15 years, the most loved comedy in Hindi cinema is ‘Golmaal’. I have been waiting for 15 years to be part of a film like this and it is a dream come true to work with genius talents like Sanjay Mishra, Johnny Lever and all our senior actors,” the actor was quoted as saying.

‘Cirkus’ will be released theatrically on December 23, 2022.