Cirkus Song 'Current Laga Re' OUT: Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Sizzle In Party Anthem Of The Year

Director Rohit Shetty dropped the first song of his upcoming film 'Cirkus' starring Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, and Varun Sharma in leading roles. The new song titled, 'Current Laga Re' features Ranveer Singh with Deepika Padukone.

Deepika can be seen dressed in a bright pink traditional ensemble which seems to be inspired by a traditional Bharatanatyam outfit, whereas Ranveer Singh can be seen in a plain all-black outfit in the song.

The duo was recently seen in the song launch of the film in Mumbai, where Ranveer was again seen in an all-black fit, whereas, Deepika Padukone was giving boss-women vibes as she styled a full pink color oversize pant-suit. The actress paired the same shade of heels with her outfits and was seen wearing long studded earrings. To complete the look Deepika was seen in a high-sleek ponytail with subtle makeup.

Director Rohit Shetty also approached the camera at the trailer launch where the reunion of Deepika Padukone and Rohit Shetty is taking place after almost a decade, as the duo last worked together on the sets of 'Chennai Express.'

While interacting with the media, Deepika Padukone was seen giving complete credit for her comic timing to filmmaker Rohit Shetty. The actress quoted, "I don't think I can bring out my comic avatar with anyone else except Rohit Shetty." It is indeed true as Deepika was highly praised for her performance as Meena in 'Chennai Express' which stood out to be a blockbuster at the theaters and made all her fans laugh.

The 'Current Laga' song has been composed by Lijo George and Dj Chetas, whereas the song is sung by Nakash Aziz, Jonita Gandhi, Dhvani Bhanushali, and Lijo George. The song is written by Kumaar, whereas the Tamil lyrics added in the song are by Hari and sung by Vivek Hariharan.

The song brought back memories of the 'One Two Three Four' song from Chennai Express, where the chemistry between Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh was electrifying on the screen.

Deepika and Ranveer were last seen together in the film '83', which she has also co-produced the film. Here, Ranveer Singh was seen in the role of cricketer Kapil Dev, whereas Deepika Padukone portrayed the role of Romi Bhatia, his wife.

On the work front, where Ranveer Singh is busy prepping for his upcoming release 'Cirkus' with Rohit Shetty, Deepika Padukone will next be seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Siddharth Anand's 'Pathaan', to be released on January 25.