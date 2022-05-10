New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has been hitting headlines these days because of his web series Indian Police Force. Now, he has given a big surprise to his fans by revealing the first look of his upcoming film Cirkus. Ever since the announcement of Cirkus was made, the audience was curious to know what the film has to offer. Now, Rohit Shetty has unveiled the poster of Cirkus, starring Ranveer Singh.

Sharing the picture, Rohit Shetty wrote, "It's time to bring our audience back to the cinemas... ONCE AGAIN! Golmaal was released 16 years ago and the love you all gave me made me what I am today! 'Cirkus' is a Christmas gift for you and your family! Kyunki iss ‘Cirkus' mein bohot sara Golmaal hai!!! #CirkusthisChristmas @rohitshettypicturez @tseriesfilms".

Apart from Ranveer Singh, we can see Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hedge, Varun Sharma, Sanjay Mishra, and many more. Moreover, this is the first time Ranveer Singh will be seen in a double role. In the comment section, many fans wrote, "can't wait for the movie". Ranveer also shared the poster on his Instagram page.

Ranveer Singh will be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which will hit the theatres on May 13, 2022. The film stars Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty has started shooting for his web series Indian Police Force. The web series is the extension of Rohit Shetty's cop universe. THe series will stream on Anazon Prine Video, and it stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. The movies in the cop universe include Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba and Sooryavanshi. Indian Police Force will be Rohit Shetty's OTT debut.

Rohit Shetty has also directed some blockbuster comedy movies like the Golmaal franchise and Chennai Express. Cirkus, starring Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hedge, Varun Sharma and Sanjay Mishra, will hit theatres on Christmas this year.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav